LONDON (AP) — Liverpool fans ended 2019 by chanting “Champions of the world” for the first time at Anfield. “Champions of England” will surely be sung by the Kop in 2020. Sadio Mane ensured Liverpool reached the halfway point with a 13-point lead — with a game in hand — that seems unassailable after clinching […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup Liverpool touch down at home after victory in the Club World Cup. The 1-0 extra-time victory over Flamengo in Doha saw the Reds win the one trophy available to them which they had not previously won... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources VAR-aided victory for runaway leader Liverpool; Chelsea wins VAR-aided victory for runaway leader Liverpool; Chelsea wins

FOX Sports 4 hours ago



Man City beats Leicester, shows stomach for EPL title fight If any team has a chance of stopping Liverpool marching to a first English league title in 30 years, it looks to be Manchester City rather than Leicester. City...

WorldNews 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this