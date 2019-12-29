VAR-aided victory for runaway leader Liverpool; Chelsea wins
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () LONDON (AP) — Liverpool fans ended 2019 by chanting “Champions of the world” for the first time at Anfield. “Champions of England” will surely be sung by the Kop in 2020. Sadio Mane ensured Liverpool reached the halfway point with a 13-point lead — with a game in hand — that seems unassailable after clinching […]
Jurgen Klopp has dismissed Liverpool’s 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League as “not relevant” after his side maintained their relentless march towards the title with a 4-0 thrashing of Leicester. Despite a one-sided first half at the King Power Stadium, Liverpool had only Roberto...
Liverpool touch down at home after victory in the Club World Cup. The 1-0 extra-time victory over Flamengo in Doha saw the Reds win the one trophy available to them which they had not previously won...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published