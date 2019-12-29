Global  

Pejawar seer’s one-time driver remembers him fondly

Hindu Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Mohammed Arif, who used to work as car driver for Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, remembered the late seer as a kind man who always showed con
Vishwaprasanna Tirtha now seer of Pejawar Mutt

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami is now the seer of Pejawar Mutt. He succeeds Vishwesha Tirtha Swami, who passed away here on Sunday. He is the 35th seer
Hindu


