Republican senator: no rules, many options for Trump impeachment trial

Reuters Sunday, 29 December 2019
Republican Senator John Kennedy, a frequent defender of President Donald Trump, said on Sunday there were no real rules for how the U.S. Senate should run its impeachment trial and that the chamber could choose to hear witnesses and evidence.
News video: Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony

Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony 01:31

 U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Saturday said there would be “no legal basis” for Republicans to subpoena his testimony in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, clarifying remarks from Friday that drew criticism. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

