Putin thanks Trump for tip Russia says foiled attacks

The Age Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The Kremlin said Putin passed on his gratitude to Trump during a phone call on Sunday for the tip from US special services.
Putin thanks Trump for tip to thwart terrorist acts in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call on Sunday, thanked his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump for passing on an information which helped prevent "acts...
Reuters

Putin thanks Trump for stopping terrorism in Russia

The Russian president says cooperation from US intelligence has prevented attacks within his country.
BBC News

