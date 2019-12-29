Global  

Victoria Bushfires LIVE: Extreme fire danger as temperatures statewide set to pass 40 degrees

The Age Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from East Gippsland and the fire danger warning has been set to extreme for most of the state, as Victoria prepares to brave a day of soaring temperatures.
Australia's State Of New South Wales Declares Second State Of Emergency [Video]Australia's State Of New South Wales Declares Second State Of Emergency

The Australian state of New South Wales declared a state of emergency for the second time in two months. According to CNN, firefighters are battling nearly 100 active fires during a record-breaking..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Intense red skies and smoke from fires in Australia [Video]Intense red skies and smoke from fires in Australia

Fire officials are warning of “catastrophic fire danger” as firefighters battle dozens of blazes raging across the Australian state of New South Wales.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published


Tablet interactive: Extreme fire danger as temperatures statewide set to pass 40 degrees

Two emergency warnings are in place for bushfires burning in East Gippsland.
The Age

Last road out: thousands urged to evacuate as Victoria braces for extreme fire conditions

Tens of thousands of holiday-makers in East Gippsland have been urged to leave ahead of Monday's high fire danger day.
The Age Also reported by •SBSReuters IndiaReuters

