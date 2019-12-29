Global  

Man City beat Sheff Utd to bounce back from Wolves defeat

BBC News Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Manchester City will start 2020 14 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after victory over Sheffield United at Etihad Stadium.
News video: Match Preview: Wolves v Man City

Match Preview: Wolves v Man City 01:25

 A look at the stats ahead of Wolves v Man City.

'It's unrealistic to think about Liverpool', says Guardiola after City defeat sees title defence fade further [Video]'It's unrealistic to think about Liverpool', says Guardiola after City defeat sees title defence fade further

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that it is "unrealistic to think about Liverpool" after a 3-2 defeat at Wolves sees them fall 14 points behind in the title race.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:46Published

Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves [Video]Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City run the risk of missing out on the top four if they give up on the league after a thrilling 3-2 Premier League defeat at Wolves. Matt Doherty’s 89th-minute..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Absolute shambles!' - Wolves fans rage at VAR controversy during Man City clash

'Absolute shambles!' - Wolves fans rage at VAR controversy during Man City clashWolves v Manchester City | Sterling would eventually give City the lead at Molineux
Walsall Advertiser Also reported by •Football FanCastFootball.londonSoccerNews.com

‘They don’t care! – Man City boss Pep Guardiola blasts Premier League and broadcasters over packed festive schedule

Pep Guardiola has accused the Premier League and broadcasters of putting players’ welfare at risk. Manchester City host Sheffield United on Sunday, less than...
talkSPORT


