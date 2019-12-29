Global  

Thousands of Koalas Feared Dead in Australia Wildfires

Sunday, 29 December 2019
Thousands of Koalas Feared Dead in Australia WildfiresAustralia is still on fire. And now thousands of koalas are feared to have died in a wildfire-ravaged area north of Sydney. “Up to 30 percent of their habitat has been destroyed,” Environment Minister Sussan Ley told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation Friday. “We’ll know more when the fires are calmed down and a proper assessment can be made.” Land clearing and...
News video: Australia wildfires: Death toll rises as homes destroyed by blazes

Australia wildfires: Death toll rises as homes destroyed by blazes 00:42

 Australia deployed military ships and aircraft to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that destroyed homes and sent thousands of residents and holidaymakers fleeing to the shoreline. Navy ships were bringing water, food and fuel to towns where supplies were depleted and roads were cut...

Bay Area Climate Scientists Study Rare Cloud Generated By Australia Wildfires [Video]Bay Area Climate Scientists Study Rare Cloud Generated By Australia Wildfires

Bay Area scientists are studying a rare and unusual cloud generated by the wildfires burning in Australia. Kiet Do reports on the pyrocumulonimbus cloud, a never-before-seen phenomenon that's fueling..

Local veterinarian raising money to help animals impacted by Australia fires [Video]Local veterinarian raising money to help animals impacted by Australia fires

There is wide-spread devastation in Australia as the bush fires burn millions of acres, killing an estimated half a billion animals. Here in the valley, a veterinarian is hearing from colleagues first..

Thousands trapped by Australia's wildfires

In Australia, thousands of people are trapped on ocean beaches, surrounded by fires that continue to burn out of control. Daniel Sutton from CBS News sister...
CBS News

Australia wildfires trap thousands in seaside town, many take refuge on beach as fires turn sky 'pitch black'

Thousands of vacationers and residents remained trapped at a seaside town in southeastern Australia as a raging wildfire surged toward the area Tuesday,...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •WorldNewsMid-DayCBS News

