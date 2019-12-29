Thousands of Koalas Feared Dead in Australia Wildfires
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () Australia is still on fire. And now thousands of koalas are feared to have died in a wildfire-ravaged area north of Sydney. “Up to 30 percent of their habitat has been destroyed,” Environment Minister Sussan Ley told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation Friday. “We’ll know more when the fires are calmed down and a proper assessment can be made.” Land clearing and...
Australia deployed military ships and aircraft to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that destroyed homes and sent thousands of residents and holidaymakers fleeing to the shoreline. Navy ships were bringing water, food and fuel to towns where supplies were depleted and roads were cut...
Bay Area scientists are studying a rare and unusual cloud generated by the wildfires burning in Australia. Kiet Do reports on the pyrocumulonimbus cloud, a never-before-seen phenomenon that's fueling..
There is wide-spread devastation in Australia as the bush fires burn millions of acres, killing an estimated half a billion animals. Here in the valley, a veterinarian is hearing from colleagues first..
Thousands of vacationers and residents remained trapped at a seaside town in southeastern Australia as a raging wildfire surged toward the area Tuesday,...