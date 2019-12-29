Thousands of Koalas Feared Dead in Australia Wildfires

Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Australia is still on fire. And now thousands of koalas are feared to have died in a wildfire-ravaged area north of Sydney. "Up to 30 percent of their habitat has been destroyed," Environment Minister Sussan Ley told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation Friday. "We'll know more when the fires are calmed down and a proper assessment can be made." Land clearing and...


