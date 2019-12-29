Global  

At least two dead in Texas church shooting

Reuters Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Two people were killed and a third was in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday at a church in the suburbs of Fort Worth, Texas, local authorities said.
News video: 2 People Dead, 1 Injured In Texas Church Shooting

2 People Dead, 1 Injured In Texas Church Shooting 00:40

 Officials say they believe the shooter is among those shot, but it's not clear what state the shooter is in.

2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Shooting At West Freeway Church Of Christ In White Settlement [Video]2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Shooting At West Freeway Church Of Christ In White Settlement

Two people are dead and another person is critically injured after a shooting at a church in the Tarrant County city of White Settlement, officials said.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:47Published

WATCH: North Texas Church Livestream Catches Moment Armed Gunman Opens Fire [Video]WATCH: North Texas Church Livestream Catches Moment Armed Gunman Opens Fire

A North Texas church's livestream caught the moment an armed gunman opened fire, killing one person and critically injuring another Sunday morning.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:51Published


Shooter among two dead in Texas church attack

A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service...
Reuters

Two dead after shooting in Texas church


Telegraph.co.uk

