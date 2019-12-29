Global  

Florence Pugh shuts down fans who think boyfriend Zach Braff is too old for her

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Beware those fans who don't approve of "Little Women" star Florence Pugh's relationship with boyfriend Zach Braff: She's quick with a clapback.
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Florence Pugh defends Zach Braff relationship

Florence Pugh defends Zach Braff relationship 00:49

 Florence Pugh has hit back at criticism of the large age gap between her and boyfriend Zach Braff, 44.

Florence Pugh hits back after fan points out age gap between actress, boyfriend Zach Braff

Florence Pugh isn't here for the naysayers when it comes to her relationship with boyfriend Zach Braff. 
FOXNews.com

Florence Pugh Claps Back at Criticism of Relationship with Zach Braff

Florence Pugh is clapping back at an Instagram user who criticized her relationship with boyfriend Zach Braff. The 23-year-old Little Women actress has been...
Just Jared


jackson76x1

Jessica Jackson RT @TMZ: #LittleWomen star Florence Pugh shuts down critic of age difference between her and boyfriend Zach Braff with hilarious clapback.… 39 minutes ago

TMZ

TMZ #LittleWomen star Florence Pugh shuts down critic of age difference between her and boyfriend Zach Braff with hilar… https://t.co/A94VS0H7tz 41 minutes ago

mery_ocana

Mery Ocaña Florence Pugh Shuts Down Fan Shading Boyfriend Zach Braff's Age Difference https://t.co/BTJCnNXEwB https://t.co/dNzVVDbr7s 3 hours ago

TooFab

TooFab .@Florence_Pugh hilariously shuts down troll criticizing age difference between her and boyfriend Zach Braff: https://t.co/mC3IfLHHrn 4 hours ago

read_most

News Read Most in 24 Hours Florence Pugh Shuts Down Talk About The Age Difference With Her Boyfriend, Zach ... https://t.co/7kW1C5ndVV 5 hours ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/DFmbGQKee9 She's 23, he's 44. https://t.co/RJMAo2eaQp 6 hours ago

Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan Florence Pugh Shuts Down Fan Shading Boyfriend Zach Braff's Age Difference https://t.co/XZaWqL3hn9 7 hours ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Florence Pugh shuts down troll over age gap with boyfriend Zach Braff in sassiest way possible… https://t.co/me5YO9hQTV 10 hours ago

