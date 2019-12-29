I Use Peace for Direction RT @WDBJ7: BREAKING: A plane flew into a home near an intersection in Lanham, about 2 miles from an airport in College Park, Maryland. No… 5 minutes ago WFXR News A small plane crashed in the Maryland suburbs of the nation’s capital Sunday, hitting a home’s carport and killing… https://t.co/zSYgjksOft 1 hour ago Phil Davis Authorities report a plane has crashed into a Maryland home https://t.co/dku2d7mEtw 1 hour ago KOIN News Official: 1 dead from plane crash in Maryland neighborhood https://t.co/MZdYrTKEyy 1 hour ago KWKT FOX 44 Maryland authorities are reporting to the scene of a plane that crashed into a home in the Maryland suburbs.… https://t.co/nxShuTUqSK 1 hour ago greeen Authorities Report a Plane Has Crashed Into a Home in a Maryland Suburb of the Nation's Capital. - https://t.co/3UJExS9oH2 2 hours ago greeen Authorities Report a Plane Has Crashed Into a Maryland Home - https://t.co/NgrGodLLqt 2 hours ago Greenbrier Taxi & Airport Transportation Official: 1 dead from plane crash in Maryland neighborhood https://t.co/5DAvil1YRd 2 hours ago