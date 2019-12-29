Global  

Authorities report a plane has crashed into a Maryland home

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
LANHAM, Md. (AP) — Authorities say they were responding Sunday to a report that a plane has crashed into a home in the Maryland suburbs of the nation’s capital. A fire rescue official said emergency crews were dispatched to home in Prince George’s County, Maryland after the report of the crash on Sunday afternoon. The […]
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published < > Embed
News video: One dead after plane crashes into home in PG County

One dead after plane crashes into home in PG County 00:25

 A plane has crashed into a home causing multiple houses to catch fire in Prince George's County.

