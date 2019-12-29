Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Five stabbed at rabbi's New York Hanukkah party in 'act of domestic terrorism'

SBS Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The knife rampage at a New York rabbi's home which wounded five people was domestic terrorism, the state's governor says; the suspect has been charged.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Five stabbed in 'cowardly' attack on New York Hanukkah celebration

Five stabbed in 'cowardly' attack on New York Hanukkah celebration 00:40

 Five stabbed in 'cowardly' attack on New York Hanukkah celebration

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bail Reform: Nassau County Set To Release Inmates Tuesday [Video]Bail Reform: Nassau County Set To Release Inmates Tuesday

Nassau County is set to release a number of prison inmates on Tuesday as part of New York State's new bail reform law.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published

New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Appears In Federal Court For Initial Hearing [Video]New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Appears In Federal Court For Initial Hearing

The man charged with stabbing five people at a rabbi's home next to a synagogue appeared in federal court Monday afternoon for an initial hearing; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Five stabbed at Rabbi's New York Hanukkah party a 'terrorist' attack

An attacker has stabbed five people at a rabbi's New York home in a rampage with one victim stabbed at least six times, a Jewish organisation says.
SBS

Stabbing Suspect Is In Custody After Attack In New York Rabbi's Home

Jewish communities in the New York City area are on alert after a stabbing attack inside a rabbi's home left five people wounded. New York's governor called the...
NPR Also reported by •GothamistSeattle TimesNewsy

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.