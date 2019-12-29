Global  

Ukraine holds big prisoner swap with pro-Russian separatists

Reuters Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east completed a large-scale prisoner swap on Sunday after bussing scores of detainees in the five-year conflict to an exchange point in the breakaway Donbass region.
News video: Ukraine swaps prisoners with pro-Russian separatists

Ukraine swaps prisoners with pro-Russian separatists 00:56

 Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists carried out an all-for-all prisoner swap on Sunday, as hopes rise for a peaceful resolution to years of conflict. David Doyle reports.

Ukraine begins all-for-all prisoner swap with separatists

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have started an all-for-all prisoner swap, after which all remaining prisoners of the...
With Prisoner Swap, Ukraine’s President Inches Toward Peace

Among those traded were riot police officers accused of killing protesters during mass demonstrations in Kyiv in 2014.
