Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Thomas Dziagwa scored 14 points and Jonathan Laurent added 11 points and six rebounds to help lead Oklahoma State to an 82-31 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma State (9-3) benefited from the return to the lineup of leading scorer Isaac Likekele, who scored nine points and had four […] 👓 View full article