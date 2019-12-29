Global  

Dolphins stun Patriots 27-24, denying NE first-round bye

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Miami dropped defending Super Bowl champion New England into the wild-card playoff round when Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining for a stunning 27-24 victory Sunday. New England (12-4) will have to play in the opening weekend of the postseason for […]
News video: Patriots Treating Week 17 Matchup With Dolphins Like Playoff Game

Patriots Treating Week 17 Matchup With Dolphins Like Playoff Game 00:37

 When the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye is on the line, you can understand why a game against a 4-11 team is considered a playoff game.

Dolphins Stun Patriots 27-24, Denying NE First-Round Bye

Miami dropped defending Super Bowl champion New England into the wild-card playoff round when Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike...
Patriots stunned by Dolphins; Eagles win East

(The New England Patriots were stunned by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, costing them a first-round bye in the playoffs, while the Philadelphia Eagles won the...
