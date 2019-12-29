Dolphins stun Patriots 27-24, denying NE first-round bye
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Miami dropped defending Super Bowl champion New England into the wild-card playoff round when Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining for a stunning 27-24 victory Sunday. New England (12-4) will have to play in the opening weekend of the postseason for […]
Miami dropped defending Super Bowl champion New England into the wild-card playoff round when Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike... cbs4.com Also reported by •Denver Post •FOX Sports •Seattle Times
(The New England Patriots were stunned by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, costing them a first-round bye in the playoffs, while the Philadelphia Eagles won the... Japan Today Also reported by •Reuters •Seattle Times
