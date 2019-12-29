Kaliyev scores 2 as US beats Russia 3-1 at junior worlds

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Arthur Kaliyev scored twice to lift the United States to a hard-fought 3-1 win over Russia at the world junior hockey championship on Sunday. Kaliyev struck first with 3:19 left in the middle period with a one-timed shot from the right circle on a power play in the Group B […] 👓 View full article



