Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Patriots fall to No. 3 seed in AFC playoffs after last-minute loss to Dolphins

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The New England Patriots won't have a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs after falling to the Miami Dolphins in the regular-season finale.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KMBC - Published < > Embed
News video: Chiefs top Bolts 31-21 to earn No. 2 seed, first-round bye in AFC playoffs

Chiefs top Bolts 31-21 to earn No. 2 seed, first-round bye in AFC playoffs 02:42

 Chiefs top Bolts 31-21 to earn No. 2 seed, first-round bye in AFC playoffs

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Week 16: Joe B and Matt Bove break down the Bills' 24-17 loss to the Patriots [Video]Week 16: Joe B and Matt Bove break down the Bills' 24-17 loss to the Patriots

The Bills are locked into the fifth seed after their 24-17 loss to New England. Matt Bove and Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic discuss possible opponents, the Bills' kryptonite, and whether or not to..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 05:18Published

Chiefs-Patriots Previews: Pats Defense Looks To Contain Patrick Mahomes [Video]Chiefs-Patriots Previews: Pats Defense Looks To Contain Patrick Mahomes

The Patriots, coming off a disappointing loss, will host the Chiefs, who prevailed in impressive fashion, in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Patriots miss out on bye, face tough road to repeat

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — If the New England Patriots want to defend their Super Bowl title, they’ll have to follow a path they’ve yet to navigate...
Seattle Times

Bye, bye: Patriots let No. 2 seed slip away in loss

With a loss to the Dolphins, who entered the game as a 17-point underdog, the Patriots will not get a first-round bye and will play in the wild-card round of the...
ESPN


Tweets about this

PadsFan4Ever

Michael Black RT @MySportsUpdate: #Patriots fall to the No. 3 seed in the AFC. #Chiefs move up to the No. 2 seed with their win and get a first-round bye. 9 minutes ago

KCDave85

Dave RT @AroundTheNFL: 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Chiefs clinch No. 2 seed after Patriots fall to Dolphins https://t.co/zPgApxOop4 https://t.co/W3YCWx84xA 12 minutes ago

Dayra_Beltre

Dayra Beltre Patriots fall to No. 3 seed in AFC playoffs after last-minute loss to Dolphins https://t.co/GkvZD7uUoO via @USATODAY 32 minutes ago

TitanFan98

Sad Titans Fan RT @AndrewSiciliano: Patriots fall to the #3 seed. Patriots will host Titans/Steelers/Raiders next week. Patriots will play in the Wild C… 53 minutes ago

HowardIRubin

Howard I Rubin USA TODAY: Patriots fall to No. 3 seed after stunning loss #AllOverPats https://t.co/egsvfeFA0a 1 hour ago

QuadeersultanM

mir quadeer Patriots fall to No. 3 seed in AFC playoffs after last-minute loss to Dolphins https://t.co/tz0kXfoYPh via… https://t.co/MggtdEfPpE 1 hour ago

I_News_N

News MiM Patriots fall to No. 3 seed in AFC playoffs after closing-minute loss to ... #News #Breaking_News #Breaking #Latest… https://t.co/22udsCdKa4 1 hour ago

bakagi

Brett Akagi Patriots fall to No. 3 seed in AFC playoffs after last-minute loss to Dolphins https://t.co/AHRBLWrkRd via @USATODAY 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.