West Ham reappoint Moyes as head coach

The Age Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Premier League strugglers West Ham United have reappointed David Moyes as head coach on an 18-month deal to replace the sacked Manuel Pellegrini and help them move from the bottom half of the table.
Alan Pardew: ADO Den Haag appoint ex-West Ham & Newcastle manager as head coach

Former Newcastle and West Ham boss Alan Pardew is named head coach of Dutch top-flight strugglers ADO Den Haag until the end of the season.
BBC Sport

