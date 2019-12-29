Global  

Have a human ready to help and people won't mind going online, Service Canada told

CBC.ca Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
An annual review of how well the government interacts with Canadians as they access federal benefits suggests more people would turn to online channels, if there was a human around to help them out.
