Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston sets single-season NFL record for pick-sixes

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Jameis Winston also became the first player in NFL history to throw for 30 or more touchdowns and 30 or more interceptions in one season.
 Deion Jones intercepted Jameis Winston on the first play of overtime and returned the ball 28 yards for a touchdown to give the Atlanta Falcons a 28-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Arians: Bucs can win with QB other than Winston

One day after Jameis Winston became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a season, Buccaneers coach...
ESPN

Buccaneers face important decision of Winston’s future

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jameis Winston says he wants to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that decision is not his to make. Coach Bruce Arians reiterated...
Seattle Times


