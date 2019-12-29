Global  

Putin Thanks Trump for Helping Russia Thwart Terrorist Attack

NYTimes.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The Russian president called the American president to thank him for a tip about an attack said to be aimed at St. Petersburg.
Putin thanks Trump for helping foil terrorist acts in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with President Donald Trump on Sunday to thank him for information that Putin said helped Russia foil...
