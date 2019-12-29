Armed worshippers quickly kill gunman after fatal shooting at Texas church
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — Church members acted quickly to take down a gunman who opened fire Sunday at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, authorities said. The gunman fatally shot a person and critically wounded another before several members of the congregation returned fire during a service at the church, White Settlement Police […]
Two people were killed as a result of the shooting, and one person is reported to be in critical condition. It appears the gunman was the one left alive. Texas... TMZ.com Also reported by •Denver Post •Reuters
