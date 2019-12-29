Global  

Armed worshippers quickly kill gunman after fatal shooting at Texas church

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — Church members acted quickly to take down a gunman who opened fire Sunday at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, authorities said. The gunman fatally shot a person and critically wounded another before several members of the congregation returned fire during a service at the church, White Settlement Police […]
News video: WATCH: North Texas Church Livestream Catches Moment Armed Gunman Opens Fire

WATCH: North Texas Church Livestream Catches Moment Armed Gunman Opens Fire 00:51

 A North Texas church's livestream caught the moment an armed gunman opened fire, killing one person and critically injuring another Sunday morning.

Recent related news from verified sources

Gunman shot dead by parishioners in Texas church attack

A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service...
Japan Today

Gunman Opens Fire in Texas Church, Armed Guard Was Ready to Shoot Back

Two people were killed as a result of the shooting, and one person is reported to be in critical condition. It appears the gunman was the one left alive. Texas...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Denver PostReuters

