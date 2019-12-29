Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dolphins stun Pats; Chiefs top Chargers to grab bye in AFC

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Miami dropped defending Super Bowl champion New England into the wild-card playoff round when Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining for a stunning 27-24 victory Sunday. New England (12-4) will have to play in the opening weekend of the postseason for […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Dolphins stun Pats; Chiefs top Chargers to grab bye in AFC https://t.co/eKLJiIqWSu 1 hour ago

sntcor

Sports News Today Pats lose bye as Miami stun New England https://t.co/e5hsohKXbX https://t.co/WXUT318E0T 1 hour ago

SportsNewsToda4

Sports News Today Pats lose bye as Miami stun New England https://t.co/jT06vYKjo2 https://t.co/R6iVMCNyTC 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.