Dolphins stun Pats; Chiefs top Chargers to grab bye in AFC Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Miami dropped defending Super Bowl champion New England into the wild-card playoff round when Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining for a stunning 27-24 victory Sunday. New England (12-4) will have to play in the opening weekend of the postseason for […] 👓 View full article

