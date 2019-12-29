GEORGE E AVENT @BreitbartNews HANUKKAH STABBING: In the 24 hours since a man attacked a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, New York,… https://t.co/GWh0kI1fS8 11 minutes ago ALEXDAACAR CALIXTO Hanukkah stabbing: Donald Trump condemns anti-Semitism 'scourge' - DW (English) https://t.co/4BaZMJ5eKb https://t.co/yjb6SzRgtP 18 minutes ago DroneSoros Had to log in 'Leftists Blame Trump for Rise in Antisemitism' https://t.co/34ccaG6cgj Wake up call to Donald Trum… https://t.co/nguUpoGlLw 4 hours ago Top U.S. & World News🗽 Cuomo Calls Hanukkah Stabbing Attack ‘Domestic Terrorism’ (Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called a mu… https://t.co/wdx4n7LsvO 7 hours ago Germany Talks Hanukkah stabbing: Donald Trump condemns anti-Semitism 'scourge' https://t.co/tN0CtyDcyE https://t.co/DqDqr5n43e https://t.co/Au7nZZ0DCH 8 hours ago Democracy In Motion Leftists Blame Trump for Rise in Antisemitism in Wake of Hanukkah Stabbing Attack Following a knife attack at a Han… https://t.co/1HvEDqZjVb 8 hours ago VMMC Two faced hypocriste Liar Donald Trump... Trump Spews Hate At New York Then Humiliates Himself After Hanukkah Stab… https://t.co/V88sSFvRce 11 hours ago