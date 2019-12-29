Global  

Hanukkah stabbing: Donald Trump condemns anti-Semitism 'scourge'

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
US President Donald Trump has urged Americans to unite against the "evil scourge of anti-Semitism" after a man stabbed five people at a rabbi's house in New York during Hanukkah celebrations on Saturday.
