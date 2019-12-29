Global  

Get vaccinated, or miss class: Seattle Public Schools warns parents of 2,300 students to update vaccine paperwork

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Seattle Public Schools has informed parents if their student doesn't have updated immunization records by Jan. 8, they won't be allowed back in class.
Data bank: Saint Louis Public Schools mull closures as enrollment drops

Total enrollment in the Saint Louis Public Schools district has dropped below 20,000 for the first time, according to recent data from the Missouri Department of...
bizjournals Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Seattle schools will exclude non-vaccinated students starting Jan. 8. Here’s a list of free immunization clinics.

Starting Jan. 8, Seattle public-school students without complete immunizations on record will be sent to a designated room at their school while their families...
Seattle Times

