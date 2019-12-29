Global  

Chiefs among playoff-bound teams with injury concerns

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The Kansas City Chiefs will hope for good news about their depleted secondary during their first-round playoff bye week. Safety Juan Thornhill suffered a knee injury in Kansas City’s victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers, which coupled with New England’s loss to Miami gave the Chiefs the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. […]
