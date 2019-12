ATLANTA (AP) — Congressman John Lewis of Georgia announced Sunday that he has stage IV pancreatic cancer, vowing he will stay in office and fight the disease with the tenacity which he fought racial discrimination and other inequalities since the civil rights era. Lewis, the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Hong Kongers light up streets with glowing mobile phones as protesters rally again in their thousands During a World Human Rights march organised by Hong Kong's Civil Human Rights Front on Sunday (December 8), protesters marched through Admiralty chanting and holding up their mobile phones as torches. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:33Published 3 weeks ago Hong Kong Protestors Plan Rally Hong Kong's Civil Human Rights Front says it has received permission from police for a rally. During the past six months, authorities had denied requests from the group to hold rallies. The rally.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. lawmaker and civil rights hero John Lewis has pancreatic cancer Democratic Representative John Lewis, a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement, said on Sunday he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Reuters 33 minutes ago



Congressman, civil rights activist John Lewis has pancreatic cancer U.S. Congressman John Lewis of Georgia discloses he has pancreatic cancer, and says he will continue serving while being treated.

CBC.ca 30 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this