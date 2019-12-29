Global  

Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Rep. John Lewis, who helped organize the March on Washington in 1963, asked for prayers in his statement and said he has a "fighting chance".
John Lewis On ‘Moral Obligation’ To Impeach [Video]John Lewis On ‘Moral Obligation’ To Impeach

Rep. John Lewis delivers impassioned remarks about the impeachment vote, saying, “we have a mission and a mandate to be on the right side of history.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:40Published


Rep. John Lewis Says He’s Been Diagnosed With Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer: ‘I Am Going to Fight It’

Rep. John Lewis said in a statement that he has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, but says he intends to keep fighting and will remain in...
U.S. civil rights icon John Lewis says cancer is his latest battle

As a congressman today at 79, Lewis is facing a foe like none before- advanced pancreatic cancer.
MarinaGipps

MarinaGipps RT @shomaristone: "I am going to fight it." Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, a civil rights icon, says he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer and he w… 2 seconds ago

july60hbn2

july60hbn RT @Reuters: Congressman John Lewis, a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement, said he has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer… 5 seconds ago

reitmeyerteresa

[email protected] RT @mmpadellan: Truly heartbroken to hear that one of our great American heroes, Rep. John Lewis, has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreati… 18 seconds ago

laurape00486139

Laura Perez RT @cjtruth: Are you thinking the same thing I am thinking?👀👇👇 Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer | Fox News https://… 18 seconds ago

BelAlarcon

Bel Alarcon RT @NPR: Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, says he's been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The congressman will stay in office… 31 seconds ago

yymods

Memphis bell 🔕 RT @NewsBreaking: Breaking: Congressman John Lewis says he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer - WSBTV 56 seconds ago

thelifeofbees

myownjourney RT @ESCochrane: Rep. John Lewis, a Civil Rights icon, says he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. "I have decided to do what… 1 minute ago

TomBenthin

Tom Benthin RT @ewarren: My heart is with Rep. John Lewis and his family. He’s always been a fighter, and I know he'll continue making good trouble. St… 1 minute ago

