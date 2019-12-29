Global  

U.S. lawmaker and civil rights hero John Lewis has pancreatic cancer

Reuters Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Democratic Representative John Lewis, a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement, said on Sunday he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
U.S. civil rights icon John Lewis says cancer is his latest battle

As a congressman today at 79, Lewis is facing a foe like none before- advanced pancreatic cancer.
Hindu

