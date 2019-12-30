Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Injury-ravaged Eagles beat Giants 34-17 to win NFC East

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the playoffs thanks to a group of players off the practice squad. Boston Scott ran for three touchdowns in the second half and the injury-ravaged Eagles beat the New York Giants 34-17 on Sunday to win the NFC East title. Philadelphia […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eagles Carson Wentz Addresses Media Ahead Of Sunday's Game Against The Giants [Video]Eagles Carson Wentz Addresses Media Ahead Of Sunday's Game Against The Giants

The Eagles can clinch the division title this Sunday against the Giants.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 11:13Published

Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Addresses Media Ahead Of Sunday's Game Against Giants [Video]Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Addresses Media Ahead Of Sunday's Game Against Giants

The Eagles can clinch the NFC East with a victory on Sunday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 12:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Banged-up Eagles keep rolling to clinch NFC East

Despite an avalanche of injuries and a barely recognizable offense, Carson Wentz and the Eagles muscled past the Giants 34-17 on Sunday to capture the NFC East...
ESPN Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX SportsDaily Star

Shannon Sharpe: I would not be surprised if the Giants win vs. Eagles

Shannon Sharpe: I would not be surprised if the Giants win vs. EaglesSkip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Sunday Night Football, where the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New York Giants for the NFC East title. Hear why...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

CBS21NEWS

CBS 21 News Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the playoffs thanks to a group of players off the practice… https://t.co/kDmkk3Fp9J 5 minutes ago

BobHarvey

BobHarvey RT @GamingTodayNews: Injury-ravaged Eagles beat Giants 34-17 to win NFC East https://t.co/fGxPH6HVnV 5 minutes ago

GamingTodayNews

GamingToday Injury-ravaged Eagles beat Giants 34-17 to win NFC East https://t.co/fGxPH6HVnV 15 minutes ago

MBSportsShow

Michael Bari Injury-Ravaged Eagles Beat Giants 34-17 to Win NFC East https://t.co/4wzjNtExjq 18 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Injury-Ravaged Eagles Beat Giants 34-17 to Win NFC East - https://t.co/d0jcmGBZQi 23 minutes ago

TribSports

Tribune-ReviewSports Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the playoffs thanks to a group of players off the practice… https://t.co/nM7qCugQKn 30 minutes ago

740TheFAN

740TheFAN Injury-ravaged Eagles beat Giants 34-17 to win NFC East https://t.co/i0xXWwOJb2 30 minutes ago

enidlogan

Enid Logan RT @69News: Injury-ravaged Eagles beat Giants 34-17 to win NFC East https://t.co/D5q4p2nYaG 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.