Injury-ravaged Eagles beat Giants 34-17 to win NFC East
Monday, 30 December 2019 () EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the playoffs thanks to a group of players off the practice squad. Boston Scott ran for three touchdowns in the second half and the injury-ravaged Eagles beat the New York Giants 34-17 on Sunday to win the NFC East title. Philadelphia […]
Despite an avalanche of injuries and a barely recognizable offense, Carson Wentz and the Eagles muscled past the Giants 34-17 on Sunday to capture the NFC East... ESPN Also reported by •Seattle Times •FOX Sports •Daily Star