Ichi Ban takes overall honors in Sydney to Hobart Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

HOBART, Australia (AP) — The 52-foot Australian yacht Ichi Ban has been confirmed as overall winner of the Sydney to Hobart race for the second time in three years. Ichi Ban completed the race in 2 days, 6 hours, 18 minutes and 5 seconds at sea, crossing the line about 12 hours behind the line […] 👓 View full article

