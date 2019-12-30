Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Titans clinch playoff spot with 35-14 win over Texans

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans ran their way into the playoffs, beating a Houston Texans team that rested several starters and setting up an intriguing first-round matchup with New England. Henry rushed for a season-high 211 yards and three touchdowns in the Titans’ 35-14 victory on Sunday. The Texans beat the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Titans winning streak ended by the Texans p1 [Video]The Titans winning streak ended by the Texans p1

Are the Titans playoff chances in Jeopardy with this latest loss to the Texans? Everything must be perfect from here on out for the Titans. Steve Layman breaks it all down.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 47:18Published

The Titans winning streak ended by the Texans p3 [Video]The Titans winning streak ended by the Texans p3

Are the Titans playoff chances in Jeopardy with this latest loss to the Texans? Everything must be perfect from here on out for the Titans. Steve Layman breaks it all down.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 08:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Titans’ Henry will play vs Houston with playoff spot on line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry makes it very clear he will play Sunday against the Houston Texans with a playoff berth on the line...
Seattle Times

Tennessee Titans nab final spot in AFC playoff field with win over Houston Texans

The Tennessee Titans are headed to the playoffs after beating the Houston Texans to seal the No. 6 seed in the AFC field.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

amezzicoscie

amezzicoscie RT @Sportsnet: The @Titans ran their way into the playoffs, beating the @HoustonTexans and setting up an intriguing first-round matchup wit… 7 minutes ago

PantherGodBast

The Earring Bandit RT @YahooSports: Derrick Henry secured the 2019 rushing title and helped his team clinch a playoff spot today. After the game he showed hi… 17 minutes ago

PIX_inc

PIX_inc Way to go #MikeVrabel on your win today to close out the 2019 season and clinch a playoff spot, the first in 2 year… https://t.co/vVeMpk8Oqh 27 minutes ago

AlbertMylesAM

Team Albert Titans Clinch Playoff Spot With 35-14 Win Over Texans https://t.co/cOebLtL65F Via @USATODAY 32 minutes ago

TheAdamBWells

Adam Wells Titans clinch playoff spot with 35-14 win over Texans https://t.co/YTk2M75z1U 37 minutes ago

Camron326

Camron Montgomery RT @JustinBarneyTV: Yulee High product Derrick Henry wins NFL rushing title, leads Titans to playoffs https://t.co/uiZyH72n6h 1 hour ago

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Titans clinch playoff spot with 35-14 win over Texans https://t.co/yNEoiYdiSb https://t.co/XhAxQwvgAK 1 hour ago

decaturdaily

The Decatur Daily HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Vrabel's playoff debut as a head coach will come against the team he helped to three Super Bowl… https://t.co/jkQVxw56vd 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.