Lives, homes threatened as multiple bushfires rage in East Gippsland Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

As out-of-control bushfires burn across Victoria, four emergency warnings are in place for dozens of small East Gippsland communities where residents are in danger. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Bushfires continue to burn across Australia's east coast Dozens of wild fires burned across Australia's east coast on Saturday as firefighters scrambled to shore up defenses ahead of hotter weather expected next week. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45Published on November 16, 2019

Tweets about this