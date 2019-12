Freddie Kitchens lasted just one season in Cleveland , as the Browns opted to move in a different direction after Sunday's loss to the Bengals

Is Freddie Kitchen's job at risk? The Browns lost their final game of the season to the now 2-14 Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in an embarrassing display of football. With Freddie Kitchens' job at risk after a truly disappointing season,.. Browns ticket prices drop to season-low average ahead of Bengals' game The Cleveland Browns have just two home games left this season, one against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and the last against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 22. The Browns still have a shot at a..

3 things the Cleveland Browns must do after another disappointing season Baker Mayfield and the Browns were supposed to have Super Bowl aspirations. Things didn't exactly go that way in Cleveland.

One, done: Browns fire Kitchens after disappointing season BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have fired coach Freddie Kitchens after a disheartening season that didn't come close to meeting expectations....

