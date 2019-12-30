Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Cowboys fall short of playoffs, NFC East crown as tumultuous season draws to end

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Despite beating the Washington Redskins in the season finale, the Dallas Cowboys didn't get an opening to squeeze into the playoffs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cowboys focus on Redskins, need help to save lost season

Cowboys focus on Redskins, need help to save lost seasonDak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys still have a chance to make the playoffs in an underachieving season
FOX Sports

Marcellus Wiley: Dak Prescott will not lose respect in locker room if Cowboys miss playoffs

Marcellus Wiley: Dak Prescott will not lose respect in locker room if Cowboys miss playoffsWith the Dallas Cowboys possibly missing out on the playoffs this season, Jason Whitlock, Marcellus Wiley, Eric Dickerson and TJ Houshmandzadeh discuss whether...
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

soccerm00956420

soccerman Cowboys fall short of playoffs, NFC East crown as tumultuous season draws to end Despite beating the Washington Re… https://t.co/SjpORHUSgX 3 hours ago

usa_feeds

USA NEWS FEEDS Cowboys fall short of playoffs, NFC East crown as tumultuous season draws to end https://t.co/1aJsrPzFyW @usa_feeds… https://t.co/eE837pJTHV 4 hours ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Cowboys fall short of playoffs, NFC East crown as tumultuous season draws to end Despite beating the Washington Re… https://t.co/o42mR4p1VK 6 hours ago

vcsjoecurley

Joe Curley Cowboys fall short of playoffs, NFC East crown as tumultuous season draws to end https://t.co/IrF5FJr54Z 6 hours ago

loganjudith4

JudithLogan Cowboys fall short of playoffs, NFC East crown as tumultuous season draws to end https://t.co/qBThU48x5w https://t.co/5CsHtzKBEp 7 hours ago

JEFFREYLKLUMP

Jeffrey L. Klump Cowboys fall short of playoffs, NFC East crown as tumultuous season draws to end https://t.co/GPrsRSQgK4 https://t.co/AEwfbcJ5wu 7 hours ago

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma Cowboys fall short of playoffs, NFC East crown as tumultuous season draws to end https://t.co/LGm9U4dcYc https://t.co/0Jw3vzsydA 7 hours ago

cowboysfansmeet

cowboysfansmeet.com #Cowboys Cowboys fall short of playoffs, NFC East crown as tumultuous season draws to end - USA TODAY... 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.