Hughes scores in OT, sends Devils past Senators 4-3

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jack Hughes scored 54 seconds into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Sunday night. Kyle Palmieri passed to Hughes near center ice. Hughes broke loose with the puck on his backhand. He switched to the forehand and flipped the puck over Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson […]
Hughes scores in OT, sends Devils past Senators 4-3

Jack Hughes scored 54 seconds into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3
FOX Sports

Jack Hughes scores OT winner to propel Devils past Senators

Jack Hughes scored the overtime winner as the New Jersey Devils topped the Ottawa Senators on Sunday evening.
CBC.ca

