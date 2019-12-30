Winston expected out for No. 14 Michigan St vs W. Michigan

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — All-American guard Cassius Winston was expected to miss No. 14 Michigan State’s game against Western Michigan on Sunday night because of a bone bruise in his left knee. Winston was injured during practice Friday. He watched warmups Sunday in street clothes. Winston is averaging 17.6 points and 6.1 assists per […] 👓 View full article

