Winston expected out for No. 14 Michigan St vs W. Michigan

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — All-American guard Cassius Winston was expected to miss No. 14 Michigan State’s game against Western Michigan on Sunday night because of a bone bruise in his left knee. Winston was injured during practice Friday. He watched warmups Sunday in street clothes. Winston is averaging 17.6 points and 6.1 assists per […]
Loyer scores 16 points, Michigan State rolls without Winston

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored a career-high 16 points in his start for Michigan State and the No. 14 Spartans shook off a slow start without...
Seattle Times

No. 14 Michigan St. tops Illinois 76-20, stays atop Big Ten

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Cassius Winston had 21 points and Xavier Tillman scored 19, leading No. 14 Michigan State to a 76-56 win over Illinois on Thursday...
Seattle Times

