Broncos beat Raiders 16-15 to keep rival from playoffs

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
DENVER (AP) — Shelby Harris knocked down Derek Carr’s 2-point pass to Hunter Renfrow with 7 seconds left and the Denver Broncos put at end to the Raiders’ dim playoff hopes — and to Oakland’s run as an NFL city with a 16-15 win Sunday. The Raiders (7-9) nearly made the Broncos (7-9) pay dearly […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Broncos can end Oakland’s run as an NFL city with win Sunday

DENVER (AP) — Phillip Lindsay figures it would be fitting for the Denver Broncos to put an end to Oakland’s days as an NFL city. A victory over their...
Seattle Times

PHOTOS: Denver Broncos beat Oakland Raiders, Dec. 29, 2019

The Denver Broncos hosted the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Denver won 16-15.
Denver Post

