Ron Rivera to meet with Redskins about coaching vacancy Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ron Rivera will meet with the Washington Redskins to discuss their head coaching vacancy. Agent Frank Bauer confirmed the former Carolina Panthers coach will visit the Redskins on Monday. Rivera coached the Panthers the past nine seasons and took them to a Super Bowl before being fired earlier this month. Rivera recently […] 👓 View full article

