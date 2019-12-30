Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rebecca Long-Bailey outlines vision for Labour's future

BBC News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The Corbyn ally pledges to champion "progressive patriotism" as she considers standing to be party leader.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Davey: Tories and Labour are offering 'fantasy economics' [Video]Davey: Tories and Labour are offering 'fantasy economics'

Ed Davey has claimed that the Conservatives and Labour have been announcing "fantasy" economic policies in their campaign speeches. The Liberal Democrat added that his party can offer a "better..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:53Published


Tweets about this

magicdmw

Deirdre Walsh RT @BBCPolitics: Rebecca Long-Bailey outlines vision for Labour's future https://t.co/6ggVSeG6Q2 11 seconds ago

News247WorldPre

News247WorldPress Rebecca Long-Bailey outlines vision for Labour’s future https://t.co/ynv92JeS7W https://t.co/PtscP6bS3O 41 seconds ago

MomentumOx

Momentum Oxford Rebecca Long-Bailey outlines her #Labour leadership proposition, with an agenda for a fairer national redistributio… https://t.co/PxZ7ueVAXa 2 minutes ago

Dawn_M_Ra

Dawn #BuyBritish #FTAorWTO #MerryBrexmas RT @TonysRaven: Ms Wrong Daily as leader of Labour? Comedy gold. BBC News - Rebecca Long-Bailey outlines vision for Labour's future https… 3 minutes ago

TonysRaven

TonyS (trainee 3 eyed raven) Ms Wrong Daily as leader of Labour? Comedy gold. BBC News - Rebecca Long-Bailey outlines vision for Labour's futu… https://t.co/psI5Fe2iiT 4 minutes ago

EdwardPacey

Edward Pacey FCICM Rebecca Long-Bailey outlines vision for Labour's future - (in opposition for another 10 years). https://t.co/eWVgWKtTsz 5 minutes ago

berttaling

gijsbert taling RT @JonnyHilton5: A new identity for Labour Progressive Patriotism 🤷‍♂️ Sounds like double-speak (lies) ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ BBC News - Rebecca… 13 minutes ago

BeeWilson3

Bee Wilson RT @pjm1kbw: Rebecca Long-Bailey outlines vision for Labour's future - I really do despair. She has zero charisma; she has zero leadership… 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.