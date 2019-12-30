Global  

Margaret Court condemns trans athletes as Tennis Australia recognition looms

The Age Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Margaret Court has doubled down on her controversial views in a fiery sermon at her Perth church, condemning trans athletes in the wake of a hard-fought battle to be celebrated by Tennis Australia for the 50th anniversary of her grand slam year next month.
