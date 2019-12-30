Global  

Efron: ‘I bounced back’ from illness in Papua New Guinea

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zac Efron said he has has “bounced back” after an illness while filming a show in Papua New Guinea. On his Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday, the 32-year-old “High School Musical” actor addressed recent media reports that he had been rushed to the hospital in a serious emergency while filming his […]
News video: How Filming 'Killing Zac Efron' Nearly Killed Zac Efron

How Filming 'Killing Zac Efron' Nearly Killed Zac Efron 00:37

 Disney singer turned movie star Zac Efron reportedly contracted a life-threatening illness while filming in Papua New Guinea before Christmas.

Zac Efron Confirms He Got Sick in Papua New Guinea, But Bounced Back

Zac Efron has broken his silence about a rumored illness that apparently almost had him on his death bed -- and he says it's true, but that he's all better now....
TMZ.com

Zac Efron almost dies while filming in Papua New Guinea

Hollywood actor Zac Efron was reportedly rushed to Australia from Papua New Guinea after suffering an "extraordinary life-or-death medical emergency". A report...
Mid-Day


