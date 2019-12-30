Global  

Vladimir Putin thanks Donald Trump for tip which Russia says foiled terror attacks

SBS Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
President Vladimir Putin has thanked President Donald Trump for US information that allowed Russia to foil terrorist attacks over the New Year's holiday.
