'Did Warney ever want a rest?' Lyon rejects call to skip SCG Test Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Nathan Lyon has sent a warning to rest of the world, declaring the resurgent Australian team is nowhere near the finished article amid a summer of domination. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ross Mueller RT @adamzwar: Lyon shot down Warne's call for him to be rested for Mitchell Swepson. Lyon said: "Did Warney ever want a rest and give Stua… 13 minutes ago Satyakam RT @cricbuzz: "Did Warney ever want a rest and give Stuart MacGill a go? I won't be resting" https://t.co/SAOtcfIl1b 2 hours ago vishal1 Did Warney ever want a rest and give Stuart MacGill a go: Nathan Lyon rejects call to skip Sydney Test… https://t.co/9wq0gZPaMn 2 hours ago fasak24x7.com Did Warney ever want a rest and give Stuart MacGill a go: Nathan Lyon rejects call to skip Sydney Test… https://t.co/Rl8Dz4n4dB 2 hours ago MSN Australia Sport 'Did Warney ever want a rest?' Lyon rejects call to skip SCG Test https://t.co/BU0NBfq9EJ 2 hours ago Sam Brown "Did Warney ever want a rest and give Stuart MacGill a go?" @NathLyon421 to @ShaneWarne As Bill Lawry would have said, "GOT HIM!" 3 hours ago Wisden “Did Warney ever want a rest and give Stuart MacGill a go? I won’t be rested.” https://t.co/dncyrl3b8a 3 hours ago