EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Pat Shurmur is facing a very uncertain future as New York Giants coach after winning four games this season and nine overall in two seasons in charge. The Giants finished off a 4-12 season on Sunday, dropping a 34-17 decision at MetLife Stadium that allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to claim […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Losing Has Giants Coach Pat Shurmur In Jeopardy Pat Shurmur is quite aware keeping an NFL coaching job is largely decided on wins and losses. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:37Published on December 2, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Coach Shurmur's job uncertain after Giants post 4-12 record Pat Shurmur is facing an uncertain future as coach of the New York Giants after winning four games this season and nine in two years in charge

FOX Sports 32 minutes ago



Giants have something at stake in finale: spoiler role EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — In a season that has included a franchise record-tying nine-game losing streak, the New York Giants are going to get a chance to...

Seattle Times 6 days ago





Tweets about this