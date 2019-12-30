Global  

Coach Shurmur’s job uncertain after Giants post 4-12 record

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Pat Shurmur is facing a very uncertain future as New York Giants coach after winning four games this season and nine overall in two seasons in charge. The Giants finished off a 4-12 season on Sunday, dropping a 34-17 decision at MetLife Stadium that allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to claim […]
