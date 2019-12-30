Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Student loan online accounts to undergo overhaul in 2020

BBC News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The government says a new online service will offer graduates more up-to-date balance information.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Law1Gloria

Gloria Law @DebtCrisisOrg @BernieSanders #StudentLoans MEFA, or AES (American Education Services). I, @Law1Gloria @GloriaLaw5… https://t.co/4eVNBQPeJN 2 hours ago

TheDebtAdvisor

The Debt Advisor Student loans: Online accounts to undergo overhaul in 2020. The government is promising an overhaul of how graduate… https://t.co/X1YS5il8Gc 2 days ago

todaynow8

today now Student loan online accounts https://t.co/DQVLaHFLi1 https://t.co/62sOiySGO1 2 days ago

samotalis

Ahmed Hassan Arwo RT @BBCNews: Student loan online accounts to undergo overhaul in 2020 https://t.co/JFqjULB1Rn 2 days ago

CardifValeTutor

Cardiff Vale Tutors RT @HEontap: Loan system overhaul to benefit millions of students and graduates. A new online service will enable graduates to easily keep… 2 days ago

ed_ontap

EdNews Loan system overhaul to benefit millions of students and graduates. A new online service will enable graduates to e… https://t.co/OlpyqizPeY 3 days ago

HEontap

HE News Loan system overhaul to benefit millions of students and graduates. A new online service will enable graduates to e… https://t.co/l2xywbx5gd 3 days ago

jmsTalk

John McLaren-Stewart ⓥ Great. So students will now be able to see their massive debts easier. Time to scrap this loan nonsense once and fo… https://t.co/R9H7P8nw6z 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.