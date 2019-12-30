Global  

U.S. strikes Iran backed military group in Iraq, Syria

Hindu Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
According to media reports, at least 25 militia fighters were killed and 55 others injured due to the strikes in Iraq.
News video: US carries out air raids in Iraq, Syria against Hezbollah

US carries out air raids in Iraq, Syria against Hezbollah 04:37

 Pentagon says it targeted three locations of the Iranian-backed Shia armed group in Iraq and two in Syria.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Missile strikes military parade in Yemen [Video]Missile strikes military parade in Yemen

A separatist group blames the Iran-aligned Houthi movement after a blast at the end of a military parade. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published

U.S. Military Officials Say Iran Is Stashing Missiles In Iraq [Video]U.S. Military Officials Say Iran Is Stashing Missiles In Iraq

U.S. military and intelligence officials tell The New York Times that Iran is using supportive militia networks to hide weapons in Iraq.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Asian shares down from 18-month top; oil steady after U.S. strikes

A broad gauge of Asian share markets fell on Monday as investors consolidated gains after scaling 18-month highs last week, while oil was steady after the U.S....
Reuters

US bombs militant group in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for rocket attack

The United States has bombed the headquarters of the Iran-backed Iraqi Hezbollah militant group in Iraq and Syria, the Pentagon said Sunday, following a rocket...
France 24 Also reported by •Khaleej TimesReutersNewsdayDeutsche WelleWorldNews

