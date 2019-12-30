Global  

Hong Kong to end 2019 with multiple protests; big march planned for Jan. 1

Reuters Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Hong Kong will end 2019 with multiple protests planned for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day aimed at disrupting festivities and shopping in the Asian financial hub, which has seen a rise in clashes between police and protesters since Christmas.
News video: Hong Kong police use pepper spray and batons in arrests of protesters

Hong Kong police use pepper spray and batons in arrests of protesters 01:29

 Hong Kong police arrested around a dozen protesters on Saturday (December 28), using pepper spray and batons on those who took part in a "shopping protest" aimed at disrupting business in a town near the border with mainland China.

