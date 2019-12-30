Australian cities snuffing fireworks as fire danger worsens
Monday, 30 December 2019 () PERTH, Australia (AP) — New Year’s Eve fireworks in Australia’s capital city have been canceled as the wildfire danger worsens in oppressive summer heat, and pressure was building Monday for Sydney’s iconic celebrations to be similarly scrapped. Temperatures on Tuesday were set to hit 38 Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) in the capital, Canberra, and 33 C […]
Sydney's famous New Year's Eve fireworks will go ahead despite the country's wildfire crisis. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the display would show the world Australia's resilience. Firefighting authorities, however, have refused to rule out cancelling the display at the last minute.