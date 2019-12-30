Global  

Australian cities snuffing fireworks as fire danger worsens

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
PERTH, Australia (AP) — New Year’s Eve fireworks in Australia’s capital city have been canceled as the wildfire danger worsens in oppressive summer heat, and pressure was building Monday for Sydney’s iconic celebrations to be similarly scrapped. Temperatures on Tuesday were set to hit 38 Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) in the capital, Canberra, and 33 C […]
News video: Australia's Prime Minister insists Sydney fireworks will go ahead

Australia's Prime Minister insists Sydney fireworks will go ahead 01:12

 Sydney's famous New Year's Eve fireworks will go ahead despite the country's wildfire crisis. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the display would show the world Australia's resilience. Firefighting authorities, however, have refused to rule out cancelling the display at the last minute.

New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead around Australia despite high fire danger

Fireworks displays in Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne are all scheduled to go ahead as planned, while Canberra has called off the celebrations due to high fire...
SBS

Sydney faces 'catastrophic' fire danger amid record heatwave

*Sydney:* Sydney faced "catastrophic" fire conditions on Saturday as a record heatwave exacerbated more than 100 blazes burning across Australia's most populous...
Mid-Day

