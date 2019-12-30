Global  

Huberdeau has 4-point game, Panthers beat Canadiens 6-5

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s top line made sure the Panthers’ good start to the weekend turned into a great one. Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals in just over 30 seconds and added two assists, and Florida’s top line had a nine-point game as the Panthers beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 on Sunday night. Aleksander […]
News video: Florida Panthers vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Florida Panthers vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights 02:40

 Watch the Game Highlights from Florida Panthers vs. Montreal Canadiens, 12/29/2019

