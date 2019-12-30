Bank of England chief Mark Carney issues climate change warning

The Treasury has confirmed the chief executive of the City watchdog is to replace Mark Carney when he leaves next year.

Andrew Bailey announced as next governor of Bank of England Andrew Bailey, the head of the Financial Conduct Authority, has been appointed as the next governor of the Bank of England. He will take up the role after incumbent Mark Carney steps down on March 16. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published 1 week ago