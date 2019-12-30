Global  

Bank of England chief Mark Carney issues climate change warning

BBC News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The world will face irreversible heating unless financial firms shift priorities, Mark Carney tells the BBC.
Meet the new Bank of England governor [Video]Meet the new Bank of England governor

The Treasury has confirmed the chief executive of the City watchdog is to replace Mark Carney when he leaves next year.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:16Published

Andrew Bailey announced as next governor of Bank of England [Video]Andrew Bailey announced as next governor of Bank of England

Andrew Bailey, the head of the Financial Conduct Authority, has been appointed as the next governor of the Bank of England. He will take up the role after incumbent Mark Carney steps down on March 16.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published


Climate change could render assets 'worthless', Bank of England governor warns

Financial sector 'not moving fast enough' to divest from fossil fuels, Mark Carney says
Independent

